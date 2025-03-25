Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl News: Ruled out against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 1:58pm

Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl's streak of playing in every other game for the Raptors continues. Colin Castleton and Orlando Robinson will likely get more time on the floor as a result of Poeltl's absence, but the starting center should return to action Friday versus the Hornets.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

