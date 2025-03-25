Jakob Poeltl News: Ruled out against Brooklyn
Poeltl (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl's streak of playing in every other game for the Raptors continues. Colin Castleton and Orlando Robinson will likely get more time on the floor as a result of Poeltl's absence, but the starting center should return to action Friday versus the Hornets.
