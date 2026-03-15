Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Season-best effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Poeltl produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons.

Poeltl established a season high in boards Sunday, also turning in his first 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of the year. After missing a big chunk of the season while sorting through a lingering back injury, Poeltl is rounding into form for the Raptors. Poetl has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting a robust 71.0 percent from the field.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago