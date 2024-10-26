Jakob Poeltl News: Sniffs double-double

Poeltl produced 19 points (5-8 FG, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the 76ers.

Poeltl had a disappointing effort in the season-opening loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. However, he bounced back admirably Friday and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double while also containing the impact of Andre Drummond on the glass. Poeltl is not expected to rack up double-doubles on a regular basis, but the big man's performances going forward should be closer to this outing rather than the dud he posted vs. Cleveland.