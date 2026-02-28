Jakob Poeltl News: Starting at center

Poeltl will start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl is set to anchor the frontcourt Sunday after logging 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs -- his highest workload since returning from a 24-game absence due to a back strain. The veteran center finished that contest with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, showing no ill effects from the injury that required specialized treatment in January.