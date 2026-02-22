Jakob Poeltl News: Starting Sunday
Poeltl will start Sunday in Milwaukee.
Poeltl came off the bench in Thursday's win over the Bulls, but he'll return to his starting role Sunday, and it'll be interesting to see how many minutes he's played. Over the past two games, Poeltl has logged a total of just 36 minutes, and he hasn't provided any defensive statistics in either of those outings.
