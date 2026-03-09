Jakob Poeltl News: Strong double-double in win
Poeltl finished with 16 points (8-9 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 win over the Mavericks.
Poeltl is seemingly turning a corner with his back issue and is trending up in fantasy hoops. Over his last five games, he's been a second-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 28.8 minutes per contest.
