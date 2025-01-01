Jakob Poeltl News: Strong showing on glass

Poeltl closed Tuesday's 125-71 loss to the Celtics with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.

While the Raptors' offense collapsed in the rout, Poeltl at least enjoyed some success on the glass and at the defensive end. The veteran center has produced four blocks and four steals in two contests since returning from a four-game absence due to a groin strain, but he's still looking for his first double-double since Dec. 9.