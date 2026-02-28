Jakob Poeltl News: Strong two-way performance

Jakob Poeltl headshot

Poeltl chipped in 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 134-125 victory over Washington.

Poeltl had arguably his best overall performance of the season, logging at least 26 minutes for the second straight game. The big man has dealt with back issues throughout the campaign, though he finally appears to be healthy. After being dropped in many leagues, and rightfully so, managers should check to see if he is somehow available. While the back could flare up again at any point, now is as good a time as ever to take a chance on a player who has been a proven top-70 asset in the past.

