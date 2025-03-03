Jakob Poeltl News: Strong two-way play Sunday

Poeltl registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 victory over the Magic.

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett led the way for the Raptors in the scoring column, but there's no question Poeltl posted an impressive effort as a two-way anchor down low. Aside from recording his first double-double since Feb. 2, Poeltl also reached the 15-point mark for the first time since late January. He's averaging 12.0 points and 6.7 boards per game in his three games since returning from a hip problem, but the fact that he remains in the starting lineup suggests fantasy managers should continue to trust him in all formats going forward.