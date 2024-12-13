Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Poeltl closed with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to Miami.

Poeltl was scratched from the starting lineup due to back spasms only a few minutes before tipoff, but the big man entered the game in the first quarter and didn't look affected by the injury. Aside from posting a solid stat line, Poeltl also logged 27 minutes compared to Bruno Fernando's two-minute cameo -- and Fernando was the one who replaced him in the starting unit. It seemed like an emergency measure, though, and Poeltl's availability going forward isn't expected to be affected.

