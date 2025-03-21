Jakob Poeltl News: Supplies 18 points Thursday

Poeltl ended Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Warriors with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes.

The veteran center has been getting every other game off lately for load management purposes, and he looked fresh in this road matchup after not having suited up since Sunday. Poeltl is on pace to post career-best averages in points (14.3). boards (9.6) and steals (1.2) on the season, but with the Raptors remaining on the fringes of the race for a spot in the Play-In Tournament despite themselves, it's unclear whether the organization will reverse course on his cautious usage down the stretch.