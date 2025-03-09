Jakob Poeltl News: Supplies 21 points Saturday
Poeltl chipped in 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to Washington.
After begin rested on the front half of a back-to-back Friday, Poeltl returned and produced his best scoring effort since Jan. 27. The 29-year-old center has struggled to make his usual impact on the glass since returning from a hip issue in late February, and over his last five appearances Poeltl is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 boards, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor.
