Jakob Poeltl News: Swats three shots Wednesday
Poeltl contributed eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Poeltl had minimal production offensively in his return from a one-game absence due to an illness, but he contributed defensively with a game-high three blocks that also tied a season high. Since returning from an extended absence due to a back strain, Poeltl has averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.
