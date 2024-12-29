Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 1:35pm

Poeltl (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has missed four straight games due to a bilateral groin strain but will return to action Sunday and presumably start at center. In his first 25 appearances this season, the veteran has averaged 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
