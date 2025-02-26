Jakob Poeltl News: Will play with minutes restriction

Poeltl (hip) will play with a minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear how much his playing time will be limited Wednesday, but the Raptors and fantasy managers will be glad to get Poeltl back from an eight-game absence with a hip injury. Over his last 10 appearances, the star big man has averaged 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals in 26.6 minutes. Poeltl's return could push Jonathan Mogbo back to the bench.