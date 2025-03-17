Jakob Poeltl News: Will rest Monday

Poeltl won't play Monday against the Suns due to rest, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Portland, and now he'll get the night off during the second leg of this back-to-back set. For now, fantasy managers can expect him back in the lineup Thursday against Golden State. As for Monday's game, guys like Orlando Robinson, Colin Castleton and Jonathan Mogbo could see increased run for the Raptors.