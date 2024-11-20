Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Walter (shoulder) was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter has been upgraded from out indefinitely to day-to-day, but he'll need to get his conditioning up. From what it sounds like, a potential return Sunday against the Cavaliers could be on the table. With Scottie Barnes (eye) on the mend, consistent minutes won't be easy to come by for Walter, however.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now