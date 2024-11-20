Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Goes through practice
Walter (shoulder) was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter has been upgraded from out indefinitely to day-to-day, but he'll need to get his conditioning up. From what it sounds like, a potential return Sunday against the Cavaliers could be on the table. With Scottie Barnes (eye) on the mend, consistent minutes won't be easy to come by for Walter, however.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now