Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Walter (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The series will shift to Toronto as the Raptors aim to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, though they may be without Walter. If the second-year guard is ruled out, Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson would likely see increased minutes, especially if Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains out.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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