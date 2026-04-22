Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Walter (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The series will shift to Toronto as the Raptors aim to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, though they may be without Walter. If the second-year guard is ruled out, Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson would likely see increased minutes, especially if Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains out.
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