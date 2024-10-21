Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Out at least another week

Coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Walter (shoulder) is a week to 10 days away from being cleared for full-contact portions of practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter participated in some parts of Monday's practice but still has multiple hurdles to clear before returning to game action. The rookie missed the entire preseason schedule due to the shoulder injury, so even when he's cleared to suit up, Walter likely won't factor into Toronto's early-season rotation.