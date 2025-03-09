Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Out for Monday

Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter will miss his second consecutive contest after sustaining a right hip strain during Friday's win over Utah. There's no clear timetable for the rookie's return, though his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Sixers. Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Walter being sidelined.