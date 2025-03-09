Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter will miss his second consecutive contest after sustaining a right hip strain during Friday's win over Utah. There's no clear timetable for the rookie's return, though his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Sixers. Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Walter being sidelined.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
