Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Practices, but still questionable

Walter practiced with the G League's Raptors 905 and remains questionable for Toronto's game Thursday against the Timberwolves, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter was briefly assigned to the G League earlier Thursday to get in some practice time, but Toronto hasn't ruled him out from being available against Minnesota, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The rookie first-round pick has missed the Raptors' last six games with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.