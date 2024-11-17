Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Walter (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers and remains sidelined indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter doesn't have a return timetable while he works his way back from a shoulder. With so many injuries, he worked his way into Toronto's rotation in early November, but when everyone is healthy, the rookie will have an uphill battle to see minutes consistently.

