Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Remains out indefinitely
Walter (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers and remains sidelined indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Walter doesn't have a return timetable while he works his way back from a shoulder. With so many injuries, he worked his way into Toronto's rotation in early November, but when everyone is healthy, the rookie will have an uphill battle to see minutes consistently.
