Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play Friday
Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Walter will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right hip flexor sprain. There's no concrete timeline for his return, but his next opportunity to take the floor is Sunday against the Trail Blazers. A.J. Lawson should continue to see meaningful minutes off the bench due to Walter's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now