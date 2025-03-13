Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 3:31pm

Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Walter will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right hip flexor sprain. There's no concrete timeline for his return, but his next opportunity to take the floor is Sunday against the Trail Blazers. A.J. Lawson should continue to see meaningful minutes off the bench due to Walter's absence.

