Ja'Kobe Walter News: Available vs. Minnesota
Walter (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie first-round pick has missed the Raptors' last six games with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, but he should see minutes off the bench in this one as a depth piece in the backcourt. Walter is averaging just 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in his four appearances off the bench this season.
