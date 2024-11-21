Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Available vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Walter (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie first-round pick has missed the Raptors' last six games with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, but he should see minutes off the bench in this one as a depth piece in the backcourt. Walter is averaging just 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in his four appearances off the bench this season.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now