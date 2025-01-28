Ja'Kobe Walter News: Back with parent club

The Raptors recalled Walter from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto assigned Walter to the G League earlier Tuesday, but he joined the 905 merely for practice and won't suit up for the affiliate in its next game Wednesday versus the Birmingham Squadron. He'll instead rejoin the Raptors for their trip to Washington on Wednesday, but barring any new additions to the Toronto injury report, Walter will likely find himself outside of the rotation for the second game in a row.