Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Walter (hip) is available for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter will return from a seven-game absence streak Sunday due to a right hip strain. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie first-round pick operate under a minutes restriction during his return. Over his last five outings (two starts), Walter has averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
