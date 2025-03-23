Ja'Kobe Walter News: Cleared to play Sunday

Walter (hip) is available for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter will return from a seven-game absence streak Sunday due to a right hip strain. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie first-round pick operate under a minutes restriction during his return. Over his last five outings (two starts), Walter has averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game.