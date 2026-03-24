Ja'Kobe Walter News: Drops season-high 21
Walter racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over the Jazz.
The 21 points and six made three-pointers were season highs for Walter, who was making his first start since Feb. 22 with Brandon Ingram (heel) sidelined. Walter has scored in double digits in four straight games as the second-year wing finds a groove, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 threes, 3.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 combined blocks and steals in 24.5 minutes during that hot streak while shooting a blistering 69.0 percent from the floor and absurd 75.0 percent (15-for-20) from downtown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 519 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters27 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2558 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2063 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1469 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More