Ja'Kobe Walter

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Good to go against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 4:17pm

Walter (finger) is available for Wednesday night's game against the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Walter popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a left finger sprain, but the rookie first-rounder will play through the issue Wednesday. Walter has averaged 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 23.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. He got the start during the Raptors' 125-71 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday but will come off the bench Wednesday.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
