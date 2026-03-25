Ja'Kobe Walter News: Headed to bench
Walter will come off the bench for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Walter will retreat to the second unit with Brandon Ingram (heel) back and starting. As a reserve this season, Walter owns averages of 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 1.0 steals per game.
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