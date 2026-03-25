Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Walter will come off the bench for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Walter will retreat to the second unit with Brandon Ingram (heel) back and starting. As a reserve this season, Walter owns averages of 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 1.0 steals per game.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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