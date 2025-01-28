Ja'Kobe Walter News: Heading to G League
The Raptors assigned Walter to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Ochai Agbaji (hand) returning to action for Monday's 113-104 win over the Pelicans, Walter dropped out of the rotation after appearing in Toronto's last three games. The rookie first-round pick should pick up extended playing time with the 905 in Wednesday's matchup with the Birmingham Squadron.
