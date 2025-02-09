Ja'Kobe Walter News: Hits double scoring figures again

Walter produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 94-87 loss to the Rockets.

Walter extended a streak of double-digit scoring efforts to six games. During this stretch, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 threes in 24.2 minutes while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point land. With Gradey Dick leaving early with a neck contusion Sunday, Walter could be set for an amplified role for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers.