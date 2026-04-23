Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Joining starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Walter is starting Game 3 against Cleveland on Thursday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Walter provided a spark off the bench in Game 2, and he evidently showed enough to receive an opportunity with the first unit while Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains sidelined. Jamal Shead will retreat to the bench with Walter starting.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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