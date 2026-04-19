Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Modest effort in loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:51am

Walter provided seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Walter logged 28 minutes, leading the second unit. However, he finished with only seven points while sinking one of his four attempts from behind the arc. If Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) remains on the shelf for Game 2 on Monday, Walter could see a few extra minutes while possibly getting more opportunities on the scoring end.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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