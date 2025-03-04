Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Nails game-winner Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Walter chipped in 17 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.

Walter moved into the starting lineup, replacing Gradey Dick who is set to miss at least two weeks with a knee injury. Walter wasted little time making an impact, landing a three-pointer with less than one second remaining to sink the Magic. The Raptors are dealing with a few injuries right now, meaning Walter could be in line for a sizeable role, at least for the foreseeable future.

