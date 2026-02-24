Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Walter won't start against the Thunder on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter got the starting nod in Sunday's win over the Bucks due to Scottie Barnes being sidelined for personal reasons. However, Barnes will return to the starting five Tuesday, pushing Walter back to the second unit. The second-year guard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 20.0 minutes per game over five February appearances off the bench thus far.

