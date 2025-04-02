Ja'Kobe Walter News: Perfect from deep

Walter supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls.

Walter connected on all five of his three-point attempts Tuesday and co-led the Raptors in scoring with Immanuel Quickley. Walter has started in each of Toronto's last four games, and over that span he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 30.3 minutes per game.