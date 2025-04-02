Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Perfect from deep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Walter supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls.

Walter connected on all five of his three-point attempts Tuesday and co-led the Raptors in scoring with Immanuel Quickley. Walter has started in each of Toronto's last four games, and over that span he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 30.3 minutes per game.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
