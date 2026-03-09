Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Walter accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 win over the Mavericks.

Walter was a spark off the bench along with Sandro Mamukelashvili. Walter hasn't exactly been reliable lately, however, as he's shooting 38.2 percent from the field over his last six games with 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
