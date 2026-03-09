Ja'Kobe Walter News: Plays well off bench
Walter accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 win over the Mavericks.
Walter was a spark off the bench along with Sandro Mamukelashvili. Walter hasn't exactly been reliable lately, however, as he's shooting 38.2 percent from the field over his last six games with 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 54 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2543 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2048 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1454 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More