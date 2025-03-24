Ja'Kobe Walter News: Puts up 10 points in return

Walter (hip) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Sunday's 123-89 loss to the Spurs.

Walter made his return to action Sunday after missing the Raptors' previous seven games due to a right hip flexor strain. Though he had the green light to fire away during his time on the court, poor efficiency resulted in Walter finishing with an underwhelming scoring total. He'll be available Monday against the Wizards in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though even with RJ Barrett sitting out for rest purposes, Walter will continue to come off the bench as the Raptors go with Ochai Agbaji and Jamison Battle as their starting wings.