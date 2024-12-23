Ja'Kobe Walter News: Retreats to bench Monday

Walter will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Knicks.

With veteran RJ Barrett slotting back into the starting five, Walter will retreat to the bench following two consecutive starts. The rookie was stellar in Sunday's loss to the Rockets, during which he posted a career-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes. Over his last five outings (two starts), Walter has averaged 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest.