Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Retreats to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 5:14pm

Walter will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Knicks.

With veteran RJ Barrett slotting back into the starting five, Walter will retreat to the bench following two consecutive starts. The rookie was stellar in Sunday's loss to the Rockets, during which he posted a career-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes. Over his last five outings (two starts), Walter has averaged 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now