Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores 13 points in spot start

Walter chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to New York.

Walter moved into the starting lineup, replacing RJ Barrett who was ruled out due to a concussion. He has now scored double-digits in three straight games, continuing to push his claim for increased playing time. While there is no guarantee Walter will continue to start, as long as Barrett remains sidelined, additional minutes should certainly be on the menu.