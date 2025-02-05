Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores 13 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Walter chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to New York.

Walter moved into the starting lineup, replacing RJ Barrett who was ruled out due to a concussion. He has now scored double-digits in three straight games, continuing to push his claim for increased playing time. While there is no guarantee Walter will continue to start, as long as Barrett remains sidelined, additional minutes should certainly be on the menu.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now