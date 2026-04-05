Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores 16 points with full line

Walter finished Sunday's 115-101 loss to Boston with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 32 minutes.

Walter has been shooting lights-out from long range since the All-Star break, converting 47.5 percent of his three-point attempts, and he was one of the few Toronto players to score efficiently in Sunday's loss. The sophomore guard will look to carry the momentum into Tuesday's game versus the Heat.