Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores career-high 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 9:09am

Walter accumulated 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 113-108 loss to New York.

Walter stepped his game up Monday and showed he might be ready to handle a more consistent role on offense, especially considering the absences of Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle). The 19-point output was a career-high mark for the former Baylor standout, who could jump into the starting lineup soon given the Raptors' lack of depth in the backcourt.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now