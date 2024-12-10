Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores career-high 19 points
Walter accumulated 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 113-108 loss to New York.
Walter stepped his game up Monday and showed he might be ready to handle a more consistent role on offense, especially considering the absences of Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle). The 19-point output was a career-high mark for the former Baylor standout, who could jump into the starting lineup soon given the Raptors' lack of depth in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now