Ja'Kobe Walter News: Solid outing in close loss Monday

Walter closed Monday's 122-121 loss to Chicago with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes.

The rookie was efficient while tying Kelly Olynyk for the team-high mark in steals. Walter has provided a spark for the Raptors thus far, and in his last five outings since moving back to the bench, he has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from the field across 23.2 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old should continue to receive fairly significant playing time, especially with Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle) sidelined for an extended period.