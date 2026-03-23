Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting sans Ingram
Walter will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Brandon Ingram (heel) was ruled out right before tipoff, opening the door for Walter to enter the first unit for just the second time since the All-Star break. As a starter this season (11 games), he has averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.6 minutes per contest.
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