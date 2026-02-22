Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting Sunday

Walter is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday.

Walter will make his 10th start of the season (and second in the Raptors' last five games), as Scottie Barnes has been ruled out due to personal reasons. Walter's last start was in a 123-107 win over the Bulls on Feb. 5, when he posted 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes.