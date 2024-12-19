Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting Thursday vs. Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 4:11pm

Walter will start in Thursday's matchup against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie will replace Jakob Poeltl (groin) in the starting five on Thursday, marking his fifth start through 14 regular-season appearances this year. Walter provided a spark for the Raptors while coming off the bench in his last five outings, during which he averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from the field across 23.2 minutes per contest.

