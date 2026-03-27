Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting versus New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Walter will start in Friday's game against New Orleans, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.

With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Jamal Shead most recently got the start in Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers. However, Shead will head to the bench for this one, with Walter entering the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has started 12 times this season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in those appearances.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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