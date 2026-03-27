Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting versus New Orleans
Walter will start in Friday's game against New Orleans, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.
With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Jamal Shead most recently got the start in Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers. However, Shead will head to the bench for this one, with Walter entering the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has started 12 times this season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in those appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 522 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters30 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2561 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2066 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1472 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More