Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting versus New Orleans

Walter will start in Friday's game against New Orleans, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.

With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Jamal Shead most recently got the start in Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers. However, Shead will head to the bench for this one, with Walter entering the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has started 12 times this season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in those appearances.