Ja'Kobe Walter News: Starting vs. Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Walter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors are tweaking their starting unit for this contest against the Pelicans to shake things up. It's unclear what kind of impact Walter might have, though, as he struggled in his first taste of action at the NBA level. The rookie out of Baylor hasn't played in the NBA since Nov. 6, as he spent the past few weeks with the Raptors 905 of the G League.

