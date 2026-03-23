Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Stays hot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:37am

Walter totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to the Suns.

That's now four games in his past five contests with double-digit points for Walter, who has a chance to see an expanded role in Monday's clash with the Jazz because of Immanuel Quickley's (foot) absence. Walter has averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting an absurd 68.4 percent from downtown during this stretch.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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