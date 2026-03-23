Ja'Kobe Walter News: Stays hot in loss
Walter totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to the Suns.
That's now four games in his past five contests with double-digit points for Walter, who has a chance to see an expanded role in Monday's clash with the Jazz because of Immanuel Quickley's (foot) absence. Walter has averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting an absurd 68.4 percent from downtown during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 518 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters26 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2557 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2062 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1468 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More