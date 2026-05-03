Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Strong end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Walter chipped in 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Walter started for the fifth straight game, ending the season with another strong performance. After serving as a bench piece for the majority of the regular season, injuries allowed Walter to step into a sizeable role down the stretch. In his final three games, Walter averaged 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 4.3 three-pointers in 38.5 minutes per game. While it does appear as though his playing time is going to be dependent on who returns to Toronto, Walter could be a name to watch next season, should he earn himself a meaningful role.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
26 days ago