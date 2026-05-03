Ja'Kobe Walter News: Strong end to season

Walter chipped in 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Walter started for the fifth straight game, ending the season with another strong performance. After serving as a bench piece for the majority of the regular season, injuries allowed Walter to step into a sizeable role down the stretch. In his final three games, Walter averaged 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 4.3 three-pointers in 38.5 minutes per game. While it does appear as though his playing time is going to be dependent on who returns to Toronto, Walter could be a name to watch next season, should he earn himself a meaningful role.